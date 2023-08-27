During G20 summit in Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath attends traditional performance ‘Sur Vasudha’

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, went to the “Sur Vasudha” on Saturday as the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) conference came to a conclusion.

The G20 orchestra began the meeting’s final night, and the phrase ‘One earth, One family, One future’ was spoken.

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul hosted the event.

Brazil, which will be the G20’s next host nation, received the G20 Orchestra Baton from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi also went to the dinner that the G20 CWG hosted for its guests. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi, state ministers for culture in the Union, were also present.

Yogi Adityanath presented a ‘angavastram’ and garland to the ‘Sur Vasudha’ composer as a mark of respect.

Along with leaders from G20 nations, the international cultural event featured musicians from eight invited nations: Bangladesh, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Oman, Singapore, Spain, Nigeria, and the UAE. Six international organisations also took part.

Notably, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Indonesia had previously hosted this programme. India served as its first president.

Along with leaders from G20 nations, Jaiveer Singh, the state’s minister of tourism, Govind Mohan, the central department head for culture, and Durga Shankar Mishra, the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, were all there.