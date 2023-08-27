Faith Kipyegon Makes History: First Woman to Achieve 1500-5000m Double at Worlds

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon etched her name in history as the first woman to achieve the remarkable feat of completing the 1,500-5,000 meters double at the World Championships. Following her triumph in the 1,500 meters just four days earlier, the two-time Olympic gold medalist displayed her exceptional prowess once again, surging ahead of Dutch competitor Sifan Hassan in the final stretch to cross the finish line in an impressive 14 minutes 53.88 seconds for the 5,000 meters event.

The significance of Kipyegon’s accomplishment resonates deeply as she reflects on her season adorned with three world records shattered in the 1,500 meters, mile, and 5,000 meters. With a sense of fulfillment and awe, the 29-year-old athlete shared, “This has been an amazing year for me. Making history today, winning two gold medals in a championships is what I was dreaming for this season. I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds. But my dream just came true, it is amazing. I have been pushing myself to the limits and I will continue to push myself in the future.”

Sifan Hassan, who had previously claimed bronze in the 1,500 meters, demonstrated her resilience and determination as she upgraded her standing to silver with a time of 14:54.11 in the 5,000 meters event. The 30-year-old athlete’s journey in Budapest was marked by an initial setback, a fall just 20 meters from the finish line during the 10,000 meters race. Reflecting on her experience, Hassan shared, “These championships have taught me a lot. It has given me more confidence because I moved to the marathon this year and for two years I’ve hardly done any speed work at all. How I was able to sprint at the end I don’t know. I really felt amazing on the last lap and it was only in the last 20 meters I couldn’t hold on. Faith was stronger than me today.”

Completing the podium was Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, securing the bronze medal with a time of 14:54.33. In her journey, Kipyegon found inspiration in her five-year-old daughter Alyne, whose unwavering support and belief served as a driving force. Kipyegon acknowledged, “My daughter gives me amazing support, she always tells me I can do it. I believed in myself. I have been consistent, focused on the finish line and on writing history. The race was not easy. It was a tactical one but I am mentally stable and have managed to push myself.”