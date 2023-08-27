Gujarat hasn’t received funds for Swadhar Greh Scheme for distressed women in two years

The Swadhar Greh Scheme, a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation initiative for women facing distressing situations and challenging circumstances, was introduced by the Central government. The scheme offers support such as shelter, nourishment, clothing, counseling, primary healthcare facilities, vocational training, and essential daily necessities. Despite the program’s provisions, Gujarat has not received any financial allocation under the Swadhar Greh Scheme over the past two years.

MP Sanjay Raut raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha on August 2, prompting the Women and Child Development Department to respond. The department indicated that the Swadhar Greh scheme, aimed at aiding women in challenging circumstances, along with the Ujjawala Home initiative for combating trafficking, has been amalgamated and rebranded as ‘Shakti Sadan’. The response furnished financial disbursements made under the scheme to different states within the past three years. Gujarat was allotted Rs 15.26 lakh under the ‘Swadhar Greh’ program during the fiscal year 2020-21. However, no funds were granted in 2021-22, the year in which the scheme was renamed ‘Shakti Sadan’. In the fiscal year 2022-23, Gujarat did not receive any funding. Women’s advocacy groups have criticized the government for its perceived insensitivity due to the absence of fund allocation within the ‘Swadhar Greh Scheme’.