Haryana man nabbed from Andaman island after 11 years on run for killing wife

After 11 years, a team of Haryana Police were able to apprehend a murder suspect from a distant island in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In Haryana, he was accused of killing his wife in 2007.

The accused, 54-year-old AP Selvan, has been missing for 11 years. His line of work was as a cook.

In 2007, Selvan was taken from his leased home in Ambala, Haryana, after his wife was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Later, due to a lack of evidence against him, he was released on bond.

However, the police believed he was involved in his wife’s murder during the course of the investigation.

In 2012, the Ambala Court issued a new warrant for his arrest after the investigating officials presented the court with sufficient evidence against Selvan.

Since then, Selvan had been hiding, and after 11 years, his whereabouts were discovered in the isolated settlement of Vijay Nagar, located in Campbell Bay in the Nicobar region of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The southernmost point of India, Indira Point, is a notable landmark in Campbell Bay.

He was detained in Campbell Bay, according to Devesh Chandra Srivastava, director general of police for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Further inquiry is underway, and we are in contact with our colleague in Haryana.

A Haryana team arrived in Port Blair on August 23 and travelled to Campbell Bay. They enlisted the aid of the area police, and in a carefully planned joint operation, the accused was taken into custody.

Selvan was transported to Port Blair on August 25 and confined there in the Chatham police station’s jail. The suspects will be transported to Delhi on Sunday and then to Haryana.

Perhaps for the first time, a police squad from the mainland detained a man in such a remote area of the Andaman Islands on suspicion of murder.