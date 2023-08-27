Madurai service launched as Guruvayur-Punalur Intercity extends its route

The commencement of service for the extended Guruvayur-Punalur Intercity Express to Madurai has been marked today, according to N K Premachandran, the member of parliament from Kollam. The train’s schedule includes a departure from Madurai at 11:20 am, arriving in Punalur by 6 pm, followed by a further stop in Kollam at 7:35 pm.

In addition to this development, N K Premachandran shared news about the launch of a new train service connecting Kollam to the renowned pilgrim destination, Tirupati. The Tirupati-Kollam train will set out from Tirupati on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2:40 pm, reaching Kollam by 6:20 am the next day. The return journey will see departures from Kollam on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 am, arriving in Tirupati at 3:20 am.

This route will traverse through key locations such as Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Salem. N K Premachandran also emphasized the need for at least 18 coaches on trains to enhance rail traffic in the Kollam-Shenkottai sector. He suggested using modern LHB coaches with higher passenger capacity, as many trains to Kerala still operate using older coaches.

Furthermore, Premachandran advocated for the incorporation of vistadome coaches on trains bound for Kollam, considering the area’s potential for tourism. The push for improved rail services aligns with the goal of enhancing connectivity and travel experiences for passengers.