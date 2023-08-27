Mehbooba Mufti dismisses allegations that daughter acting in Omkara

Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, refuted allegations that her daughter Irtiqa appeared in the 2006 movie ‘Omkara’ on Sunday, claiming that ‘nothing is more absurd than the lie that my older daughter appeared in it.’ Imtiaz Mahmood, a Pakistani boxer who won a gold medal at the Asian Games, made the claim in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In response, Mufti said, ‘Two rupee trolls ply patent lies dictated to them.’

However, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that her brother Tassaduq shot the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film and that she is ‘proud’ of it.

Another former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s daughter, according to Mahmood, ‘became IFS via backdoor and is now working in London.’ Mufti refuted this assertion by stating that Iltija had ‘been in Kashmir since 2015.’

The article further criticised Mufti for allegedly leading a ‘non-Islamic’ life while advocating burqa wear for all Kashmiri girls.

Iltija Mufti received a standard passport on Friday with a 10-year validity period so she can pursue graduate studies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She had previously received an Emirates-specific passport, good from April 5, 2023, until April 4, 2025.

On ‘Omkara’ and ‘Kaminey,’ Mehbooba’s brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti served as a cinematographer. From 2017 to 2018, he was the former Jammu and Kashmir state government’s minister of tourism.