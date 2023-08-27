Onam Special : Delicious Injipuli Recipe

Injipuli is a traditional South Indian dish made with ginger and tamarind. It’s a tangy and spicy side dish often served with rice. Here’s a basic recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup ginger, peeled and finely chopped

– 1 small lemon-sized ball of tamarind, soaked in water

– 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

– 1/2 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– 2-3 dry red chilies

– 1-2 sprigs of curry leaves

– 2 tbsp jaggery or sugar (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

Instructions:

1. Extract tamarind pulp from the soaked tamarind and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. When they splutter, add fenugreek seeds, dry red chilies, and curry leaves.

3. Add the finely chopped ginger to the pan and sauté until it turns slightly golden.

4. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

5. Add the tamarind pulp to the pan and mix everything together.

6. Let the mixture simmer on low heat until the raw smell of tamarind disappears and the ginger is cooked well.

7. Add jaggery or sugar to balance the flavors. Adjust the sweetness according to your taste.

8. Allow the mixture to thicken and come together. The consistency should be like a thick sauce.

9. Once the injipuli reaches the desired consistency, remove from heat and let it cool.

10. Serve injipuli as a tangy and spicy side dish with steamed rice.

Note: Injipuli can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few days.