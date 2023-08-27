Pebble launches Game of Thrones smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Pebble launched its Game of Thrones smartwatch in India. The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 5,499. It is available for sale via Pebble’s website and Amazon in Black, Grey, and Gold colours.

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch sports a circular dial with leather straps and a crown-shaped button. It is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and has an optional always-on mode. It supports Bluetooth calling via a connected smartphone, enabling users to take phone calls from the watch. The wearable is compatible with both iOS as well as Android smartphones.

The limited edition smartwatch is capable of tracking various health parameters including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. It also supports tracking for multiple sports and fitness activities. The watch offers responsive GoT-themed watch faces to choose from. It has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch is powered by a 250mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 7 days of use on a single charge. Other features include a calculator app, an alarm clock, a torch that uses the watch display, a stopwatch, and music controls.