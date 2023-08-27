Truck drags man in Punjab for 500 metres, ‘body parts scattered’ on road

According to local authorities, a tractor driver was killed on Saturday after allegedly colliding with a truck and being lodged between the tractor’s tyres, which caused the truck to drag him for 500 metres.

Major Singh, the superintendent of police in Hoshiarpur, said the accident occurred near the village of Shahpur on Saturday morning, and as a result, angry neighbours and villagers stopped a road for about six hours, calling for the truck driver’s arrest.

According to authorities, the victim, Sukhdev Singh (21), was operating a tractor-trailer carrying sand when it was struck from behind by a truck carrying a stone crusher.

They claimed that Singh, of the village of Bhanglan Khera in the Rupnagar district, managed to become caught between the tyres of his vehicle and the speeding truck dragged the tractor for around 500 metres.

‘The incident was so tragic that Sukhdev’s body parts were scattered in different directions. Subsequently, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle,’ a police official said.

The angry locals, led by Sukhdev’s father Jaswinder Singh, dumped the victim’s body near Adda Shahpur and organised a demonstration, which caused traffic to be halted for six hours.

The protesters called for the accused’s arrest. Later, after SP Manoj Singh had calmed them down, they ended their dharna. The SP stated that the accused driver would be taken into custody shortly.