42 survivors of Tamil Nadu train fire arrive in Lucknow

Forty-two survivors of the Tamil Nadu train fire incident, who hailed from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Lucknow via Delhi and Chennai on Sunday. These passengers, who had experienced the fire outbreak on a Rameswaram-bound train, were transported home with the assistance of the Lucknow district administration. The Relief Commissioner, Naveen Kumar, shared that 28 individuals from districts like Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, and Lucknow were brought in through Delhi, while another 14 individuals arrived from Chennai. The survivors were provided arrangements to return to their respective homes. Among these passengers, some also sustained injuries during the incident that occurred inside a train compartment at the Madurai railway station on August 26, leading to nine fatalities.

The incident involved a group of 64 passengers who had embarked on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram from Lucknow through a private party coach. The Southern Railway determined that the fire resulted from a gas cylinder, which had been “illegally” taken inside the coach, causing the blaze. While seven individuals are en route to Lucknow via Bangalore, five passengers have been detained for questioning, and one remains hospitalized. Kumar noted that the final decision regarding the detained passengers will be made on Monday by the SP Railways (Madurai).