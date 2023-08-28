Air Force jawan commit suicide in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

According to the police, a 35-year-old Indian Air Force jawan shot himself to death here on Sunday.

Jagdish Ram, 35, of the Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, was the deceased, according to SHO of the Izzatnagar police station Arun Kumar Srivastava.

He said that Ram, an IAF naik who left a suicide note, had been recovered by police.

Jagdish Ram had been experiencing unease for a few days, according to preliminary investigation, Srivastava said, adding that his body had been sent for a post-mortem test.

However, the SHO withheld information about what was written in the suicide note.