FIR Filed: Alt News Co-founder Zubair Accused of ‘Exposing’ Student in UP Slap Controversy

An FIR was officially lodged against Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, on Monday, following allegations of him revealing the identity of a minor boy who was subjected to a classmate’s slap under a teacher’s directive in Khubbapur village. Alt News, renowned for debunking online falsehoods, saw Zubair’s prior arrest on June 20, 2022, on charges of purportedly ‘hurting’ religious sentiments.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Suman, confirmed that the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Vishnu Dutt, the complainant, accused Zubair of disclosing the boy’s identity by circulating a video of the incident on social media.

The incident unfolded when a video of school teacher Tripta Tyagi went viral, depicting a Muslim Class 2 student being slapped by classmates over alleged incomplete homework—an act that provoked widespread condemnation. Consequently, the teacher was charged under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) based on the family’s complaint.

In her defense, Tyagi contended that the video had been manipulated to infuse a communal angle into the situation, asserting that the video was recorded by the student’s uncle.