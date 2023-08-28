Himanta assesses government programs, pledges complete backing from CMO

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, conducted a review of various government schemes on Sunday and directed district commissioners to ensure their successful implementation. He promised full support from the chief minister’s office to aid in the accomplishment of their tasks, according to an official statement.

During a conference with district commissioners, Sarma oversaw the progress of initiatives such as ‘Amrit Brikkha Andolan’, ‘Khel Maharan’, ‘Assam Sanskritic Mahasangram’, ‘Orunodoi 2.0’, and the National Food Security Act. He also inquired about the advancements in the ongoing ‘Mission Basundhara 2.0’ and urged officials to maintain efficiency in administrative procedures. The conference was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, and several other senior officials, the statement added.