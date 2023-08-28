India’s Neeraj Chopra scripts history; becomes the first athlete to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Worlds

India’s Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first athlete from the nation to secure a gold medal in javelin throw at the World Championships. Achieving a throw of 88.17 meters in his second attempt in Budapest, Hungary, Neeraj clinched the top spot and the gold medal. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secured the second position with a throw of 87.82 meters. Neeraj’s fellow countrymen, Kishore Jena and DP Manu, finished in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist, brought India’s long-awaited gold medal victory at the World Athletics Championship. His remarkable gold medal achievement in this year’s championship adds to India’s tally of three medals, with Anju Bobby George being the first to win a bronze medal in the women’s long jump event in 2003 and Neeraj securing a silver medal in last year’s competition in Eugene.

This victory also elevates Neeraj to an exclusive group of athletes who have secured the complete set of gold medals, including victories at the Olympics, the Diamond League, and now the World Athletics Championship.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem also achieved his first-ever medal at the World Championships, earning a silver medal, while Jakub Vadlejch, the Olympic silver medalist, claimed the third position with his best throw of 86.67 meters.

During the 12-man javelin throw final for the gold medal in Budapest, Neeraj encountered a challenging start, fouling in his initial attempt. However, he delivered his best shot in his second attempt, although it fell slightly short of the mark he achieved in the preceding qualifying round (88.77 meters). Nevertheless, his performance was enough to secure his top position.

He saved his finest performance for the final round, achieving a distance exceeding 88 meters despite the less-than-ideal conditions.

Apart from Neeraj, two other Indian athletes made their mark – DP Manu, the silver medalist at the Asian Athletics Championships, secured the sixth position with his best throw of 84.14 meters, while Kishore Jena achieved a personal best of 84.77 meters, securing the fifth position on the leaderboard.

Furthermore, in a momentous event where, for the first time, three Indians advanced to a final in a specific discipline at the World Championships, an Indian athlete secured the coveted top spot.