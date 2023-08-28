Manipur: Tribal organizations urge delay of August 29 Assembly session

Two tribal groups in Manipur have demanded the postponement of the upcoming Assembly session, citing ongoing ethnic violence and concerns for the safety of the Kuki-Zo community in the Imphal valley, where the session is to be held. The Committee on Tribal Unity and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum have criticized the decision to hold the session on August 29, claiming that the current situation is not safe for the participation of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs.

Expressing their disapproval, the organizations cautioned that if the government proceeds with the session without addressing the concerns of the minority tribal groups, any negative consequences that may arise from it will be the responsibility of the state government. They pointed to the breakdown of law and order and the inability of the State to safeguard both citizens and officials, stating that holding the Assembly session under these circumstances lacks rationale.