Netflix’s widely acclaimed drama Stranger Things to end after season five

Netflix’s highly acclaimed series Stranger Things is set to conclude after its fifth season, a decision that has left actor Joe Keery, known for his portrayal of Steve Harrington, with mixed emotions about the show’s impending ending.

Reflecting on his journey in the fictional town of Hawkins coming to a close, Joe shared his sentiments with Women’s Wear Daily, acknowledging that “It does feel like it’s time,” yet admitting that “it won’t be easy for it to end.”

Keery, who rose to fame due to his role in Stranger Things, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

He elaborated, “So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness.”

Stranger Things made its debut on Netflix in 2016 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show not only captivated audiences but also launched the careers of young talents like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and others.

Keery emphasized his intention to savor every remaining moment on the set, stating, “I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it… Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

Currently, production of the fifth season has been halted due to an ongoing strike involving actors and writers.

Joe’s perspective isn’t the only one shared by the show’s cast regarding its conclusion. Earlier, Millie Bobby Brown, who portrayed Eleven in the series, expressed her readiness to move on.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Brown likened her feelings to graduating high school, noting, “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”