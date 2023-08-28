Pilot seeks secure position in Gurjar regions

Sachin Pilot’s recent activities and political moves in Rajasthan have sparked discussions and speculations within political circles. Despite his inclusion in the powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC), Pilot’s actions suggest that he might be exploring the possibility of securing a safe and favorable electoral seat. In a strategic move, Pilot organized a series of Kisan Sammelans or Farmers Meets in regions dominated by the Gurjar community, a significant voting bloc in the state. The culmination of these efforts was his speech at a Kisan Sammelan held in Vijayanagar of the Masuda constituency. This event has led many to conjecture that Pilot could potentially contest the upcoming elections from the Masuda seat.

Pilot’s engagement with various communities doesn’t end there. He has also addressed public gatherings in Tonk and plans to hold meetings in Asind and Nasirabad, both of which are known to have a strong Gurjar presence. This approach indicates his efforts to mobilize and garner support from the Gurjar community. The move to connect with this influential community could be viewed as a calculated step to secure a constituency that aligns well with his political objectives and popularity. The keen observation and analysis of Pilot’s activities in these Gurjar-dominated areas highlight the intricate strategies and political calculations at play as he positions himself for the upcoming elections.