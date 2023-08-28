Special Kalan recipe for Onam

Here’s a special Kalan recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 1 raw banana, peeled and cubed

– 200g yam, peeled and cubed

– 1 cup sour curd (yogurt)

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Water

– For Grinding:

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 3-4 green chilies

– For Tempering:

– 2 tbsp coconut oil

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds (methi)

– A few curry leaves

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Instructions:

1. Cook the cubed raw banana and yam with turmeric powder, salt, and enough water until they are tender. Drain and set aside.

2. In a blender, grind the grated coconut, cumin seeds, and green chilies to a smooth paste by adding a little water.

3. In a large bowl, beat the sour curd (yogurt) until smooth. Add the ground coconut paste and mix well.

4. Add the cooked raw banana and yam to the curd-coconut mixture and mix gently.

5. Heat coconut oil in a pan for tempering. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida. Sauté for a few seconds.

6. Pour the tempering over the curd and vegetable mixture. Mix everything well.

7. Heat the Kalan on low heat, stirring gently, for a few minutes. Do not let it come to a boil to prevent curdling.

8. Once the flavors are well combined and the curry is heated through, remove from the heat.

9. Serve Kalan hot with steamed rice during your special occasions.

Enjoy the rich and tangy flavors of this special Kalan recipe!