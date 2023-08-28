Tiger from Uttarakhand will be brought back home as it couldn’t find refuge in four states

Having migrated away from Uttarakhand a year ago, a tiger is now making its way back to its original habitat due to the absence of suitable shelter in four different states. The tiger departed last year and is currently retracing its path from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh to return to Uttarakhand, covering a significant distance in the process.

The tiger’s journey back to Himachal Pradesh’s forests indicates its movement towards its previous home in RTR (Rajaji Tiger Reserve). As per insiders from the tiger reserve, the tiger initially crossed the Ganga River through the Gauhari and Chilla ranges of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. It eventually reached the Motichur range within the reserve, and subsequently, in February, it was sighted in the Simbalwada Wildlife Sanctuary of Paonta-Renuka. In May, the tiger was reported to be in Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary. Wildlife experts view the male tiger’s inclination to migrate over long distances as a positive sign of seeking new habitats.