After girls wrote letter to Yogi Adityanath in blood, UP school principal detained

According to the authorities, a school administrator in Ghaziabad was detained after being accused of harassing female students. He was detained after some pupils sent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a ‘letter in blood’ pleading with him to punish the headmaster.

The four-page letter from the female students said that Rajeev Pandey, the school’s principal, had called them in one by one and abused them there. They said in the letter that the principal threatened them when the students spoke up.

‘We want to meet you and we demand justice. Please give us time so we can meet you with our parents and tell you the entire matter,’ the letter read.

The students said that the police were ineffective and that threats were being made against their families. ‘Despite spending four hours forced to wait at the police station, the principal has not been punished. Our parents are regularly threatened by police who visit our houses. In the letter, the youngsters said that it was challenging to simply leave the house.’

‘Babaji, we are your daughters. Please ensure justice,’ the girl students wrote. Police detained the principal after the ‘letter in blood’ went viral on social media.