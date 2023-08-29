Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. The price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the last 4 days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by Rs 85 or 0.14% at Rs 58,972 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,350 per kg, higher by Rs 132 or 0.18%. The gold futures had ended with gains of Rs 251 per 10 gram while the silver futures closed marginally higher at Rs 73,613, up by Rs 64 per kg on Monday.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,949.90 per troy ounce on Tuesday, up by $3.10 or 0.16% while Silver futures were trading at $24.255, higher by $0.003 or 0.010%. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,921.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,949.30.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 886.64 metric tonne. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.22 per ounce and platinum steadied at $964.90, having opened at its highest level in a month. Palladium lost 0.6% to $1,247.36.