DRI confiscates narcotics worth Rs 44 crore in huge drug bust at Kozhikode airport.

In a significant operation targeting drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a successful operation at the Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode. On Tuesday, their team intercepted a passenger arriving from Nairobi, Kenya via Sharjah on an Air Arabia Flight. The individual, identified as Rajeev Kumar from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was found to be in possession of a substantial quantity of narcotics, which included 3.5 kg of cocaine and 1.3 kg of heroin. The combined value of the seized drugs was estimated to be Rs 44 crore.

DRI officials, part of the Calicut Regional Unit within the Cochin Zonal Unit, managed to uncover the ingeniously concealed contraband during a thorough inspection of the passenger’s checked-in baggage. The narcotics were hidden within various items such as shoes, hand purses, handbags, picture boards, and file folders. The successful confiscation of 4.8 kg of drugs serves as a significant blow to drug trafficking efforts.

Following the apprehension of Rajeev Kumar, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, the DRI officials subsequently arrested him. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are delving deeper into the details of the case to unravel the network and individuals involved in this illicit drug trade.