Indigo launches new domestic flight service: Details

New Delhi: Leading private air carrier in the country, Indigo has announced a new domestic flight service. The airline will operate direct flight services on Delhi and Belagavi route. The service will start from October 5.

The airline will deploy its Airbus A320 with 189 seats for the service. Customers who plan to travel on that route can book tickets via www.goIndiGo.in. IndiGo’s flight 6E 2378 will depart from Delhi at 3.45 Pm and arrive in Belagavi at 6.05 Pm. The Flight 6E 2379 will depart from Belagavi at 6.35 pm and arrive in Delhi at 9.00 pm. Fares start from Rs 4700 (Excluding charges).

Also Read: Gulf country introduces new app for traffic violations

The airline operates from more than 77 domestic locations, where it provides services with 1,800 daily flights or even more.