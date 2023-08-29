More than 1,300 schools totally destroyed in Ukraine, claims Children’s Fund UNICEF

For approximately 552 days since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Kyiv, over 1,300 schools in Ukraine have been completely obliterated, with numerous others suffering significant damage, as reported by UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, on Tuesday.

The persistent onslaught has resulted in a mere one-third of school-age children attending educational institutions in Ukraine, with many experiencing the erosion of previously acquired knowledge.

UNICEF emphasized that relentless attacks have left children distressed and devoid of safe environments for learning within Ukraine. The ongoing 18-month barrage of missile and artillery strikes on residential regions throughout the country has prompted some schools to cease operations as a precautionary measure.

This marks the fourth consecutive year during which Ukrainian children have encountered disruptions to their education. Prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to interruptions in their schooling.

Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, noted, “Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn.” She further highlighted that this situation not only impedes educational progress but also hampers the retention of previously acquired knowledge when schools functioned normally.

Data from a UNICEF survey, as reported by AFP, indicates that about half of Ukraine’s educators have observed a decline in their students’ proficiency in areas such as reading, language, and mathematics. These educators have also noted that the children have missed out on the sense of security and camaraderie that schools typically provide, particularly in times of conflict.

Enrollment figures reveal that roughly one-third of children are participating in fully in-person learning, another third are engaged in remote online classes, and the remaining portion is following a blended learning approach.

Additionally, the data highlights that approximately 66% of preschool-age children are not attending school, with this percentage rising to 75% in frontline areas.

For those seeking refuge beyond Ukraine’s borders, additional uncertainties abound. More than half of refugee children across seven host nations are not enrolled in schools due to language barriers, limited access to education, and the strain on educational systems.