Neighbor in Alappuzha shoots and kills man.

In a quiet neighborhood in Harippad, a distressing incident unfolded that shocked the community. The incident revolved around a family dispute that escalated into a tragic outcome, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old man named Soman.

Soman was a resident of Sreehari House in Neendoor, Pallippad, and his life was cut short due to a confrontation with his neighbor, Prasad. What makes this situation even more alarming is that Prasad, who was 50 years old at the time, had a background as an ex-serviceman.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm on a Tuesday evening. The tensions had been building up over time, and on that fateful evening, matters took a violent turn. The argument between Soman and Prasad, which began around 6.30 pm, quickly escalated into a heated exchange of words. Unfortunately, the dispute took a tragic twist when Prasad resorted to using an air pistol to shoot Soman.

The air pistol was used not just once, but twice, causing fatal injuries to Soman. The immediate aftermath of the incident was met with shock and disbelief by the neighbors and the community. The incident has brought to light the severity of the tensions and animosity that had been brewing between the two men.

The police, upon arriving at the scene, provided initial statements shedding light on the situation. According to them, Soman and Prasad were not just neighbors; they were relatives as well. This familial connection made the situation even more heartbreaking, as disputes within families often carry deeper emotional weight. The police also revealed that this wasn’t the first time the two men had clashed. Prior altercations had stemmed from unresolved family matters, hinting at a long-standing discord.

As the community grapples with the shock of the incident, questions about the motive and circumstances behind the shooting continue to arise. The police have initiated an investigation to delve deeper into the tragedy. They aim to uncover the underlying factors that led to this violent confrontation and understand what might have driven Prasad to resort to such extreme measures.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of how even the most familiar and seemingly peaceful neighborhoods can harbor hidden conflicts that can escalate to devastating consequences. As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss of Soman while hoping for answers that might prevent such tragic incidents in the future.