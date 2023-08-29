NIA filed charge sheet against 2 members of Al-Qaeda-linked terror group in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Tuesday that it has filed a supplemental chargesheet against two active members of a terror group module with ties to Al-Qaeda that operates out of Assam. The defendants were a part of a plot to plan terrorist attacks across the nation.

The accused, Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, worked together with the other accused as a functioning unit of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned organisation linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), to encourage and promote terrorism.

According to the NIA, they were working to bolster the Al-Qaeda and ABT networks and train young people to carry out terrorist attacks.

The NIA arrested Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad on April 5 and accused them with numerous offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In August of last year, the anti-terror investigation agency initially filed the chargesheet against eight other suspects.

Following the finding of the ABT module’s operations, the case was originally brought by the Assam Police on March 4, 2022, and was taken over by the NIA on March 22 of that same year under the pertinent provisions of the IPC, UA(P) Act, Passports Act, and Foreigners Act.

Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, served as the module’s leader and it was active in the Barpeta district of Assam.

The NIA claimed that the Bangladeshi controllers of the module, Zakir and Mehboor Rahman, actively directed the radicalization and mobilisation of Muslims.

According to the NIA, Saiful Islam was ‘actively engaged in the indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join jihadi outfits to work in modules for building a base for Al-Qaeda and its various manifestations/outfits in India.’

The agency claimed it was looking for the Bangladeshi individuals in charge of the module and any other individuals involved in promoting and carrying out acts of terrorism for Al-Qaeda and ABT in the nation.