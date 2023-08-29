With full state honours, legendary poet Jayanta Mahapatra cremated

Famous poet Jayanta Mahapatra received a sombre farewell on Monday after passing away earlier that day at the SCB Medical College Hospital in this city at the age of 95.

At the Khan Nagar crematorium, where his final rites were conducted in accordance with state protocol, mourners from all walks of life paid tribute to the poet.

Despite being a Christian, Padma Shri recipient Mahapatra specified in his will that his remains should be cremated rather than buried.

‘The funeral is held as per the wishes of the departed poet,’ said Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh, adding that Mahapatra’s passing is a big loss not only for Odisha or India, but also for the entire literary fraternity around the world.

Mahapatra also stipulated in his will that J. Sarojini, a woman who worked for his family for 35 years, should receive a block of land.

Mahapatra’s son and wife died before him, but his daughter-in-law and grandkids still reside there.

Additionally, he requested that all of his letters, typescripts, and unfinished writings be burnt following his passing.

Mahapatra’s remains was stored at his home in the city’s Tinkonia Bagicha neighbourhood, where mourners could pay their respects.

Mahapatra, who was born on October 22, 1928, in Cuttack, became the first poet from India to receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for English Poetry. In 2009, he also received the Padma Shri honour. He did, however, return it in 2015 in opposition to ‘rising intolerance in India.’

Mahapatra wrote 27 books of poetry, seven of which are in the Odia language and the rest in English. His works, ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘Hunger,’ which are regarded as masterpieces in contemporary Indian English literature.

Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Minister of the Union Dharmendra Pradhan, and a number of other dignitaries have expressed their condolences for Mahapatra’s passing.