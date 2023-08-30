CPM leader Sarojini Balanandan passes away

Sarojini Balanandan, a prominent CPM leader and former state committee member, passed away in Kochi at the age of 86 on Tuesday night. She died at her daughter’s residence at 8.30 p.m. Sarojini Balanandan was the wife of the late CPM politburo member E Balanandan, who passed away in 2009.

Her body will be available for public viewing at the Kalamassery town hall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Subsequently, the body will also be placed at the CPM Kalamassery area committee office. The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Kalamassery public crematorium on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Sarojini Balanandan was actively involved in CPM politics, serving as a member of the CPM state committee from 1985 to 2012. She contested the Kerala Assembly elections from Aluva in 1996 and held positions of significance, including being the president of the Janadipathya Mahila Association and the president of the Kalamassery panchayat during 1980–85. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed his condolences, highlighting Sarojini’s efforts in championing women’s issues and her support to her husband, E Balanandan.