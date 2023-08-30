Fake ISRO Scientist: Private Tutor Nabbed for Impersonating Chandrayaan-3 Mission Involvement

A private tutor, identified as Mitul Trivedi, has been apprehended by the Surat police for allegedly impersonating an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist. Trivedi reportedly granted media interviews in Surat, asserting that he was responsible for designing the lander module for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. He aimed to leverage this fabricated identity to draw more students to his tuition classes in Surat, Gujarat.

The arrest transpired after Trivedi gave interviews to local media outlets following the successful soft landing of the Vikram lander on the moon’s surface on August 23. Claiming to be the assistant chairman of ISRO’s Ancient Science Application department, Trivedi even produced a counterfeit appointment letter dated February 26, 2022, as evidence of his supposed credentials.

However, an extensive investigation determined that Trivedi had no connection to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 project and had falsely presented himself as an ISRO employee. He went to the extent of producing a fraudulent letter asserting his involvement in a future ISRO project called “mercury force in space.”

Trivedi’s dissemination of false information about ISRO, coupled with his unfounded claims of contribution to the prestigious Chandrayaan-3 endeavor, tarnished the reputation of the respected institution headquartered in Bengaluru.

The Surat city crime branch initiated an FIR against Trivedi under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating by impersonation, forgery, and using forged documents as genuine.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal disclosed that Trivedi’s motivation for posing as an ISRO scientist was to attract more students to his tuition classes. While Trivedi asserted possessing BCom and MCom degrees, ISRO verified that the letter he showcased had not been issued by the organization.

The space agency is preparing a comprehensive response to the incident. Trivedi’s arrest highlights the potential consequences of misleading claims and fabricated identities, impacting both personal reputation and institutional integrity.