Guatemalan president-elect Bernardo asks court to overturn its decision to suspend the registration of the party

The political party of Guatemalan president-elect Bernardo Arevalo has formally requested that the country’s election court reverse its decision to suspend the registration of their party. The Semilla (Seed) Movement had been suspended by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal a day prior, based on a prosecutor’s request. This move, labeled as political persecution by Arevalo and criticized by the European Union and the United States, prompted the party to take action.

Juan Gerardo Guerrero, a lawyer representing the party, informed reporters that the Semilla Movement is submitting a motion to the tribunal seeking the annulment of the decision. Guerrero contended that the decision was founded on an “illegal” resolution.

Bernardo Arevalo, a former diplomat and 64-year-old sociologist, achieved a remarkable victory in the presidential runoff held on August 20. Arevalo’s campaign focused on combating government corruption, resonating with voters who desired fresh leadership.

Before the election, attempts were made by prosecutors to suspend the Semilla Movement and conduct raids on party offices. After the initial round of voting on June 25, Guatemalan judge Fredy Orellana requested that the electoral tribunal suspend Semilla due to an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the party’s registration. This request was echoed by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche. Notably, both Curruchiche and Orellana are listed as “corrupt actors” by the United States. At that time, the court ruled against suspending the party amid an ongoing election campaign. However, the party’s suspension was later confirmed following the election.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern about actions that undermine Guatemala’s democracy. He asserted that such behavior, including attempts to suspend the president-elect’s party and intimidate election authorities, undermines the will of the Guatemalan people.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell conveyed deep concern about persistent efforts to challenge election results through selective and arbitrary legal actions, including the recent suspension of the Semilla Movement.

The Organisation of American States denounced the move as a violation of due process and international standards that safeguard elected officials and voters, in terms of respecting human rights.

The suspension of the Semilla Movement also triggered widespread protests in Guatemala against Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who is also characterized as “corrupt” by the US.