Hero launched 2023 Karizma XMR 210 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the Karizma XMR 210 in the Indian market. The price starts at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can book the vehicle by visiting the official website. The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be available in three colors: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red, and Phantom Black.

The new bike is powered by a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooling engine. The enginegenerate a max power of around 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a preloaded adjustable monoshock absorber at the rear. The bike gets disc on both the front and rear wheels, accompanied by a dual-channel ABS system.

The bike comes with LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, as well as LED turn indicators and a taillamp. Other features include a split seat layout with an elevated pillion seat and a slender tail section. The Karizma XMR 210 showcases a fully digital color LCD display that features Bluetooth connectivity and pioneering turn-by-turn navigation technology, a first in its segment.