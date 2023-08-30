IndiGo flight bound for Mumbai faced technical issues, successfully landing after one engine malfunctioned

An IndiGo flight that was en route from Madurai to Mumbai encountered a technical problem before its scheduled landing on Tuesday. The airline issued a statement explaining that despite the issue, the flight managed to reach Mumbai safely under the skilled guidance of the pilot.

The Airbus A321 aircraft, equipped with twin engines, experienced the shutdown of one of its Pratt & Whitney engines during the flight. It successfully landed at Mumbai Airport with the remaining engine still functioning. Currently, the plane is stationed in Mumbai and will resume operations once necessary maintenance is performed. IndiGo, a major customer of Pratt & Whitney engines, has faced engine-related challenges before, leading to the grounding of some A320 Neo aircraft in July. Last month, Pratt & Whitney decided to recall around 1,200 A320neo engines due to concerns about certain parts’ durability, with inspections and removals planned in phases over the next year.