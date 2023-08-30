ISRO finishes launch practice for Aditya-L1 solar mission

ISRO provided an update on its Aditya-L1 solar mission, stating that the launch rehearsal and internal checks of the rocket have been successfully concluded. The mission is set to launch on September 2nd at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to remotely observe the solar corona and study the solar wind at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. This mission marks India’s first dedicated space venture to observe the Sun and will be launched using the PSLV-C57 rocket.

The Aditya-L1 mission, led by ISRO, aims to investigate various aspects of the Sun using seven payloads that will observe different layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outer corona, in various wavebands. The mission involves the collaboration of national institutions, and it includes payloads like the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and the Solar Ultraviolet Imager payload created by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune. Aditya-L1 will provide valuable insights into the Sun’s behavior, magnetic field, and charged particle emissions from its halo orbit around L1.