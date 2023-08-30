Lekhi engages with Miss World Karolina Bielawska during Delhi meeting

On Tuesday, Meenakashi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, engaged in discussions with Miss World Karolina Bielawska and members of the Miss World delegation in Delhi. The interaction took place at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). Karolina Bielawska, originally from Poland, had visited Kashmir for an event the previous day.

During the meeting between Meenakashi Lekhi and the Miss World delegation, Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, as well as Miss World India Sini Shetty, were also present alongside others.