Moideen to Skip ED Questioning Tomorrow in Karuvannur Bank Scam

Former Kerala Minister and CPM leader, A C Moideen, has informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he will not be able to attend the scheduled questioning tomorrow (August 31) in relation to the extensive Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam. Moideen’s response to the ED notice acknowledges his unavailability on the specified day and assures his willingness to cooperate on an alternative date.

The ED had dispatched a notice to Moideen through Speed Post on August 25, requesting his presence at their office for a comprehensive interrogation concerning the fraudulent case. Moideen responded to the notice via email.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the former manager of Karuvannur Bank, Biju Karim, along with the other accused individuals, P P Kiran and Anil Seth, arrived at the ED office around 11 am for questioning.

Investigations by the ED have unveiled a staggering sum of Rs 150 crore misappropriated from the bank. The trio allegedly acted as ‘benamis,’ receiving illicit loans. The ED’s accusations extend to CPM leaders like Moideen, whom they suspect orchestrated the fraud using benami transactions. The ED alleges that substantial sums were acquired through deceptive loans, where impoverished individuals’ lands were pledged without their consent. These actions, the ED claims, were directed by the implicated leaders.

Biju Karim is listed as one of the accused in the case, while the others are believed to have procured fraudulent loans from the bank under Moideen’s influence. The ED’s inquiry involves all parties associated with the financial misconduct, including intermediaries and benamis.

Moideen held sway over the bank during his tenure with the Trichur district committee of the CPM. The ongoing interrogation aims to uncover the mechanisms through which his associates unlawfully secured loans from the bank. Sources indicate that the agency is investigating the involvement of political party leaders in the scam, without explicitly naming the CPM. The ED has raised concerns about the Crime Branch’s approach, which seemingly excluded Moideen and the benamis while focusing solely on bank officials and local leaders among the accused parties.