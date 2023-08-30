Numerous kids sick after eating school’s Onam meal in Kochi.

A group of children attending a private school in Kothamangalam have reportedly fallen ill after partaking in their school’s Onam feast last week.

The local police in Kothamangalam have recently revealed that they became aware of this incident on Tuesday. In light of this, they plan to gather statements from parents on Wednesday and subsequently initiate a formal investigation. “Once we have the necessary information, we will proceed to file a case and conduct a thorough inquiry,” stated a police official.

Parents have claimed that the affected children may have consumed contaminated water from the school, leading to their illness. Several students are currently receiving medical treatment across different hospitals. As of now, the exact count of affected children remains uncertain.

Distressed parents of the affected youngsters shared with the media that their children’s health has been deteriorating since the previous week. Despite administering various medications and injections at home and in the hospital, their energy levels are still significantly low. “Our children have been running a fever since Saturday night, and since it hasn’t subsided, we decided to take them to the hospital. Even now, their energy is extremely low,” a concerned parent expressed.