Pragyan, India’s lunar rover, captures images of moon lander Vikram.

India’s lunar rover has captured an image of its moon lander, nestled on the lunar terrain. This significant development was shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday. In a tweet, ISRO declared, “Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).” Notably, these Navigation Cameras are a product of the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), underpinning the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

A noteworthy point is that ISRO has now bestowed the names Vikram and Pragyan upon its moon lander and rover, respectively, departing from their earlier nomenclature as just Lander and Rover.

Recalling the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the Indian space agency initially labeled them as Pragyan and Vikram. However, the ill-fated landing attempt resulted in Vikram’s crash on the moon’s surface.

Just a few days ago, on August 23, India celebrated a successful lunar landing, as its lander touched down flawlessly on the moon’s soil. Subsequently, the rover commenced its exploratory endeavors, marking another stride in the nation’s space ambitions.