Report: Apple to unveil new iPhone and smartwatch on September 12

Experts are predicting that Apple’s fall event on September 12 will unveil a fresh lineup of iPhones and smartwatches, as reported by media outlets on Tuesday.

Apple has extended invitations to the event, scheduled at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, with a live stream set for 1 pm local time (1700 GMT).

Analysts on Wall Street anticipate that Apple aims to introduce a range of novel features for its flagship handset, the iPhone, in a bid to cater to customer preferences.

This product launch occurs against the backdrop of a global drop in smartphone demand. In the quarter spanning April to June, Apple recorded a 2.4 percent decrease in iPhone sales, a rare dip for a product that has historically fueled the company’s growth.

Renowned TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, projects that the priciest variant of the new iPhone iteration will incorporate a periscope camera. This innovation could potentially elevate camera zoom capabilities by fivefold or even more.

In addition, Bloomberg’s report suggests that the anticipated smartwatch collection might adopt a fresh CPU grounded in Apple’s A15 Bionic chip technology. This chip technology, previously utilized in current iPhone models to enhance performance, is likely to enhance the upcoming watch range.

The forthcoming event holds significance as Apple strives to maintain its competitive edge in the tech market and address changing consumer demands. The introduction of novel features and technology upgrades is crucial to enticing users, especially in the context of a challenging global smartphone landscape.