Wawrinka, oldest man since ’92 to win US Open singles tie

Former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka expressed his continued prowess on the grand stage as he secured his place in history, becoming the oldest male player to triumph in a singles match at the tournament since Jimmy Connors in 1992. Wawrinka, at 38 years old, showcased his enduring skill, outmatching Yoshihito Nishioka with a commanding 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-4 victory, even as he dealt with persisting foot issues that have haunted him in recent times.

Reflecting on his performance, Wawrinka shared with reporters, “I think I’m playing well. I’m not trying to compare from the past because it’s never a good idea to compare a few years ago with what I was doing.” He expressed contentment with his current level of play, highlighting his confidence and ability to compete effectively against strong opponents. Despite his physical challenges, he remained optimistic, stating, “I’m moving well. Today was a great match. A really high level, high intensity. I’m happy to get through in three sets. Most important is to keep going in the right direction.”

With a noticeable upward trajectory in recent months, Wawrinka reflected on his journey back to the circuit after two foot surgeries, stating, “The last few months have been almost better every week with more wins, with more confidence with what I’m doing. Hopefully I can keep pushing myself and get some big results before the end of the year.”

Currently ranked 49th globally, Wawrinka exhibited a determined spirit and an unwavering dedication to his craft. He emphasized his commitment to pushing his limits, regardless of the challenges that arise. “You also want to push yourself to the maximum, be the better player, the best as possible,” he noted. He acknowledged the ups and downs of his career and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it, affirming that such experiences are part of the reason he continues to compete.

Holding onto the passion that ignited his tennis journey, Wawrinka acknowledged, “I never forgot why I started playing tennis and what I was dreaming when I was young … to play the US Open, play Grand Slams, big tournaments, ATP tournaments, to be there. I’m happy I can still play at that level.” As Wawrinka’s remarkable journey continues, his performance serves as a testament to his enduring commitment and the timeless allure of the sport.