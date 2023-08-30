World’s leading astronomical observatories reports cyberattacks that temporarily shut down two of its telescopes

Recently, a prominent astronomical observatory encountered cyberattacks that led to the temporary shutdown of two of its telescopes. The National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), which is operated by the United States-based National Science Foundation, confirmed this incident through a statement, as reported by Space.com.

NOIRLab’s statement on its official website indicated that their team is collaborating with cybersecurity experts to restore the affected telescopes and website to operational status as swiftly as possible. They expressed optimism about the progress achieved so far.

The cybersecurity breach occurred on August 1, impacting the functionality of the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and the Gemini South Chile Telescope in Chile, both of which are managed by NOIRLab.

Interestingly, this occurrence unfolded just a short while before the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) issued a two-page bulletin, cautioning space agency companies and research organizations about the potential threats of espionage and cyberattacks.

According to the bulletin, “Foreign spies and hackers recognize the significance of the US commercial space sector in terms of the economy and national security. They view American advancements and space assets as both opportunities to acquire essential technologies and expertise and potential threats.”

A spokesperson informed Reuters that the sector of the US economy related to space is expected to face escalating threats.

The authorities remain uncertain about the origins and motivations behind the cyberattack. They revealed that the investigation is ongoing and the organization will exercise greater caution when sharing information.

“We plan to provide the community with more information when we are able to, in alignment with our commitment to transparency as well as our dedication to the security of our infrastructure.”

This incident is not the first instance of astronomical observatories falling victim to cyberattacks. In October 2022, hackers disrupted operations at the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. Additionally, US NASA has been targeted by cyberattacks over the years, experiencing breaches such as the worldwide SolarWinds incident in 2021.