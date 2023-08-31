15 killed in massive fire in Manila

Manila: In a tragic incident, at least 15 people including 3- year-old child were killed in a fire accident. The fire occurred in a two-storey building in Manila in the Philippines. The building had a business permit for trading in shoes and bags, but instead was being used to make and print T-shirts.

As per authorities, 18 people were inside the suburban house at the time of the fire. 3 people escaped. Most of the victims were factory workers and carpenters who were sleeping in rooms when the fire broke. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

Fire accident are common in the country as most buildings and residential enclaves do not conform to safety standards and lax enforcement of safety regulations.