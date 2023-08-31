Britain’s Queen Camilla unveils a portrait of the Indian-origin spy and descendent of Tipu Sultan, Noor Inayat Khan

Queen Camilla of Britain has revealed a new portrait commemorating the bravery of Noor Inayat Khan, an Indian-origin spy and descendant of Tipu Sultan, at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Club in London. The event aimed to honor Noor’s remarkable service as an undercover agent for Britain’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) during World War II.

In an official ceremony on Tuesday, the 76-year-old senior royal also formally designated a room at the RAF Club as the “Noor Inayat Khan Room,” where the newly unveiled portrait is displayed. This room stands opposite a stained-glass window dedicated to celebrating women in the RAF, a feature inaugurated by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

Noor Inayat Khan’s journey began as a member of the RAF’s Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF), before her recruitment into the SOE in 1942. Her significant contributions led to her becoming one of only two WAAF members awarded the George Cross (GC), the highest honor bestowed for acts of exceptional heroism or remarkable courage in situations of extreme peril.

British Indian author Shrabani Basu, who authored the biography ‘Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan,’ shared her emotions at the portrait’s unveiling. She expressed pride in having the Queen unveil the portrait and emphasized that this representation would ensure that Noor’s inspiring narrative remains alive for generations to come.

Noor Inayat Khan, born Noor-un-Nisa Inayat Khan in Moscow in 1914, had an Indian sufi saint father and an American mother. She moved to London at a young age before pursuing her education in Paris. After France fell during World War II, she relocated to England and joined the WAAF. Her induction into the SOE in 1942 marked her involvement in espionage, sabotage, and reconnaissance operations across occupied territories.

The newly revealed portrait, created by celebrated British artist Paul Brason, was based on the limited available images of Noor Inayat Khan. Brason sought to capture her resolute determination as an undercover operative who endured brutal Nazi interrogation and met her tragic fate in the Dachau concentration camp in Germany in 1944, with the word “liberty” on her lips.

The RAF Club stated that Noor was the first female SOE operator to infiltrate France, and despite the challenges, she remained steadfast, displaying immense courage and refusing to betray her comrades. Her posthumous award of the GC recognized her exceptional moral and physical courage over a span of more than 12 months.

Established in 1918, the RAF Club serves as a private Members’ Club and registered charity, providing a supportive community for RAF officers and their families. With around 24,000 members comprising serving and former officers of the Royal Air Force and their families, the Club is a cherished institution.