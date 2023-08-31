Delhi government instructs officials to finish G20 Summit preparations by August 31

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has instructed officials to complete work on important roads before the August 31 deadline, in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit. Additionally, a dry run of equipment and installations is scheduled for September 4, as per an order issued by PWD Special Secretary Shashanka Ala.

Furthermore, officials have been tasked with conducting thorough checks on fountains, lights, pumps, motors, and ensuring the cleanliness of roads, footpaths, and kerbstones between September 1 and September 7. The order also emphasizes the need for a dry run of all equipment and installations starting from 6 am on September 4, closely coordinated with the control room.

To handle potential waterlogging issues, officials are directed to create backup sets of essential items such as motors, lights, wires, etc. Moreover, they are required to assess the functionality of permanent/mobile pumps between September 1 and September 7. The order also outlines the activation of Quick Response Teams and their stationing near Delhi Traffic police booths, along with the inspection of CCTV cameras on important roads used for VIP movements.