Indian Railways cancels 7 pairs of trains on this route from September 1 to October 15: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 7 pairs of train on Dhanbad- Gomo route from September 1 to October 15. The trains traffic in the route will be disrupted due to non-interlocking work in Varanasi Yard. The work is being done to improve the safety and efficiency of the railway network.

Full List of Cancelled Trains:

22323 Kolkata-Ghazipur City Weekly

22324 Ghazipur City-Kolkata Weekly

15022 Gorakhpur-Shalimar Weekly

15021 Shalimar-Gorakhpur Weekly

18103 Tata-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express

18104 Amritsar-Tata Jallianwala Bagh Express

18612 Banaras-Ranchi Express

12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiana Express

12358 Amritsar-Kolkata Durgiana Express

12371 Howrah-Bikaner Superfast Weekly Express

12372 Bikaner-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express

12353 Howrah-Lalkuan Superfast Weekly Special Express

12354 Lalkuan-Howrah Weekly Special Express

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins $1 million

List of Trains Diverted On Dhanbad-Gomo Route:

12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal, Nilanchal Express

12876 Anand Vihar Terminal-Puri

12381 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express

12382 New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express

13009 Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express

13010 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express

13167, Kolkata-Agra Cantt Express

13168 Agra Cantt-Kolkata Express