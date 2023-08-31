Indian Railways cancels 7 pairs of trains on this route from September 1 to October 15: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 7 pairs of train on Dhanbad- Gomo route from September 1 to October 15. The trains traffic in the route will be disrupted due to non-interlocking work in Varanasi Yard. The work is being done to improve the safety and efficiency of the railway network.
Full List of Cancelled Trains:
22323 Kolkata-Ghazipur City Weekly
22324 Ghazipur City-Kolkata Weekly
15022 Gorakhpur-Shalimar Weekly
15021 Shalimar-Gorakhpur Weekly
18103 Tata-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express
18104 Amritsar-Tata Jallianwala Bagh Express
18612 Banaras-Ranchi Express
12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiana Express
12358 Amritsar-Kolkata Durgiana Express
12371 Howrah-Bikaner Superfast Weekly Express
12372 Bikaner-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express
12353 Howrah-Lalkuan Superfast Weekly Special Express
12354 Lalkuan-Howrah Weekly Special Express
List of Trains Diverted On Dhanbad-Gomo Route:
12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal, Nilanchal Express
12876 Anand Vihar Terminal-Puri
12381 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express
12382 New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express
13009 Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express
13010 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express
13167, Kolkata-Agra Cantt Express
13168 Agra Cantt-Kolkata Express
