Indian Railways extends this Jan Shatabdi Express: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has extended the operations of the New Delhi-Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Express. The train will now end its journey at Daulatpur Chowk.

The train now departs from New Delhi at 2:35 PM and arrives in Daulatpur Chauk at 10:15 PM. The train departs from Daulatpur Chauk at 4:15 AM and arrives in New Delhi at 11:45 AM.

Two different types of seating capacities are available on this train- Second Sitting (2S) and AC Chair Car (CC). This train covers a distance of 454 kilometers between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chauk in 7 hours and 40 minutes. It operates on all days of the week and is the fastest train on the route, followed by the Himachal Express.

The New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk Jan Shatabdi Express will stop at Subzi Mandi, Sonipat, Panipat Junction, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cant Junction, Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (ASNGR), Kharar, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal Dam, Una Himachal, and Amb Andaura.