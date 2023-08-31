Moideen Receives Additional ED Notice, Required to Provide Tax Records

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh notice to CPM MLA A C Moideen in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case. Moideen has been summoned to appear before the ED on Monday, and he has also been instructed to provide tax records spanning a period of 10 years.

Initially, the ED had scheduled Moideen’s appearance for Thursday. However, in response to an email from the Kunnamkulam MLA citing his inability to attend the questioning on that day, the ED reissued the notice.

Insiders have indicated that Moideen intends to present himself before the ED after the Puthuppally byelection. In relation to the ongoing investigation, the ED has already taken statements from individuals such as Biju Karim, PP Kiran, and Anil Seth.

Sources suggest that the CPM leadership advised Moideen to delay his interaction with ED officials, citing potential negative repercussions on the party’s candidate in Puthuppally.

In the course of their inquiry into loan fraud and money laundering at the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, the ED team conducted a search at Moideen’s residence and has called him in for questioning.