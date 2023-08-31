Nuh Communal Violence: Bail granted to cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who had been arrested in connection with recent communal clashes in Nuh, has been granted bail by a court on Wednesday, as confirmed by the police.

Bajrangi, also known as Raj Kumar, had been taken into custody from Faridabad on August 15 following a fresh FIR lodged against him at Nuh’s Sadar Police Station. The FIR, filed on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, accused Bajrangi and his unidentified supporters of misbehaving with and threatening a police team led by ASP Kundu. The incident reportedly occurred while they were carrying weapons to Nalhar temple.

Kundu revealed that when the police challenged the mob to halt, they responded by raising slogans against the police, assaulting officers, and even seizing weapons from police vehicles. Bajrangi, president of the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially held by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning before being arrested.