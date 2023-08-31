Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi about Adani report

Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress, asked on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘clears his name and categorically explains what is going on’ in relation to the new claims made by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against the Adani Group. Gandhi gave a speech in Mumbai prior to the third INDIA bloc conference.

The Congress leader requested that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be established and that the charges against the Adani Group be thoroughly investigated. I’m baffled as to why the Prime Minister isn’t pressing for a probe. He is quiet; why? Why doesn’t he declare that he will see to it that this matter is looked into and that those involved are imprisoned? Just before the G20 leaders arrive, this raises some very serious questions about the Indian Prime Minister, according to Rahul Gandhi.

According to the OCCRP analysis, significant investments into the publicly listed equities of the Adani Group were made via ‘opaque’ Mauritius funds, ostensibly to conceal the participation of business partners connected to the Adani family.

Prior to the G20 leaders’ arrival for the summit, which will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, Rahul Gandhi asked that PM Modi resolve the matter. The Congress MP predicted that the G20 leaders will inquire about the nature of the special firm owned by a close friend of the prime minister and why this person was receiving a free ride in a developing nation like India.

Rahul Gandhi responded to claims that members of the Adani family bought shares in their own firms to boost the value of the Adani Group’s stock, saying that Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s brother, was the driving force behind the scheme. This money-round-the-world activity involves two additional people. The first is a man named Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, while the second is a man from China named Chang Chung-Ling.Why are these two foreign nationals permitted to manipulate the stock price of a business that virtually owns all of the infrastructure in India?

PM Modi, according to the Congress leader, ‘panics’ when the Adani issue is brought up. “The prime minister is highly concerned about these issues. He seems quite uneasy if you bring up the Adani issue, according to Rahul Gandhi.