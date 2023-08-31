Train hits and kills five Italian railway workers near Turin, Italy

A tragic incident unfolded in Italy as a train struck and killed five railway workers near Turin, according to the state railway Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), causing shock and outrage across the nation.

Reports from the local area indicated that the workers were engaged in track replacement near the Brandizzo station on the Milan-Turin line when a train transporting wagons ran over them. The train was reportedly traveling at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour at the time of the collision.

RFI, the entity responsible for managing Italy’s rail network, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended its condolences and support to the families of the deceased workers. The company clarified that the maintenance workers, employed by an external contractor, lost their lives due to an impact with a train that was not in commercial service. It was stated that investigations are currently underway to understand the circumstances of the accident.

According to the fire service, the collision resulted in the death of five workers while injuring two others. Reports suggested that those who managed to escape, including the foreman, were physically unharmed but are under observation for any psychological impact.

Initial information indicated that the train driver, one of the two individuals in the engine cab, escaped physical harm but was in a state of shock. Tragically, reports emerged that the deceased workers were dragged for a considerable distance.

The mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, described a horrifying scene recounted by an emergency worker, detailing that human remains were scattered across a stretch of 300 meters. Bodoni expressed his deep sorrow and emphasized that there might have been a communication error that contributed to the incident, which would be thoroughly investigated.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and assured her close monitoring of the case, aiming to bring clarity to the circumstances as swiftly as possible.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party and deputy premier and transport minister, termed the incident a “terrible tragedy.” He emphasized that the established protocol requires track work to commence only when it has been verified that there are no trains on the line, indicating potential concerns about adherence to safety procedures.