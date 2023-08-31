UK’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace Steps Down; Grant Shapps to Assume Role

Former energy minister Grant Shapps has taken on the role of Britain’s defence minister, succeeding Ben Wallace. While Shapps is known for his media communication skills, he lacks direct military experience. He steps into the position at a crucial time, as Britain works to ramp up weapon production to aid Ukraine against Russian forces.

Shapps, 54, recently visited Kyiv and announced export finance guarantees, while also visiting a kindergarten associated with a family under Britain’s “Homes for Ukraine” program. The appointment has received approval from the King and marks Shapps’ fifth job in the past year, having served in various ministries.

Shapps’ new role follows Wallace’s resignation, which he confirmed earlier through a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Wallace, a former British army captain who played a significant role in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, expressed his belief in increased military funding in his resignation letter.

Wallace’s frustration regarding not securing the NATO Secretary General position earlier was evident during a military alliance summit, where he urged Ukraine to show appreciation for its allies. Despite the change in leadership, the UK’s support for Ukraine remains steady against Russia. Sunak commended Wallace’s work and understanding of his decision to step down.

“I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable,” Wallace wrote, emphasizing the need for increased investment in the military. He expressed the personal toll his dedication took on him and his family. Wallace concluded his tenure with a farewell post on social media, reflecting on the privilege of serving his nation.

While Shapps’ appointment may lack direct military background, his media skills are likely to play a crucial role in his new position. The UK continues to navigate its stance on the global stage, especially in supporting Ukraine during these challenging times.